Man in school bus collision can't withdraw guilty pleas

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) -- A judge says an Iowa man accused of driving his vehicle into a loaded school bus can't withdraw two guilty pleas.

Forty-two-year-old Monte Klink had pleaded guilty in November to second-offense driving while intoxicated and to two counts of causing serious injury by vehicle. Authorities say Klink's sport utility vehicle collided with the bus near Manchester on Oct. 1, 2015. All 32 students were treated for mostly minor injuries.

Klink's attorney said in the motion to withdraw two of the pleas that his client was unaware he couldn't be given a suspended sentence if he were convicted of serious injury by vehicle.

The judge ruled Friday that Klink had filed his motion to withdraw after the 45-day limit expired. Klink's scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.