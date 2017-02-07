Sumner family builds snow dragon - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sumner family builds snow dragon

Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
SUMNER (KWWL) -

In eastern Iowa, a family in Sumner built this snow dragon.

This is "Norbert."

A viewer posted it to our KWWL Facebook page.    

The woman who posted it says they basically had to use all the snow they had in their front yard.

Last year, Teresa and Bill Ruth shared a picture of a snow Siberian tiger with us.
 

