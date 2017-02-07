"Shower of Gifts" donation drive for Iowa Veterans

Family members and friends of Army Specialist Travis Vaughn are once again collecting items for Iowa Veterans.

Vaughn was killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in February 2007.

The list of items being collected are:

Shampoo and Conditioner

M/W deodorant, body soap, lotion

Finger and toenail clippers

Fingernail polish and remover pads

Tooth paste, brushes, piks, floss

Shaving cream and razors

Kleenex, handkerchiefs

T-shirts w/wo pockets any size

M/W socks

Large Print Word Puzzle Books

Notebooks, envelopes

Paperback books

Pens and Pencils

Stamps

Lap Blankets

Non-Alcohol Mouth Wash

Donation boxes are set up at area locations:

-AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls

-Rydell Chevrolet, 1325 E. San Marnan Dr., Waterloo

-Mr. G's Restaurant & Pub, 2719 Center St., Cedar Falls

Fundraising event will be held February 11th at the Cedar Falls AMVETS post 49 from 12-5 p.m.