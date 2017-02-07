"Shower of Gifts" donation drive for Iowa Veterans - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"Shower of Gifts" donation drive for Iowa Veterans

Family members and friends of Army Specialist Travis Vaughn are once again collecting items for Iowa Veterans.

Vaughn was killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in February 2007.

 The list of items being collected are:

Shampoo and Conditioner
M/W deodorant, body soap, lotion
Finger and toenail clippers
Fingernail polish and remover pads
Tooth paste, brushes, piks, floss
Shaving cream and razors
Kleenex, handkerchiefs
T-shirts w/wo pockets any size
M/W socks
Large Print Word Puzzle Books
Notebooks, envelopes
Paperback books
Pens and Pencils
Stamps
Lap Blankets
Non-Alcohol Mouth Wash

Donation boxes are set up at area locations:

-AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls

-Rydell Chevrolet, 1325 E. San Marnan Dr., Waterloo

-Mr. G's Restaurant & Pub, 2719 Center St., Cedar Falls

Fundraising event will be held February 11th at the Cedar Falls AMVETS post 49 from 12-5 p.m.

