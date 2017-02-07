From burning a dollhouse to working with robots, New Hampton tries real-world learning

Learning in a new way.

An eastern Iowa middle school is getting students out of their classrooms.

It's a part of a new two-week program at New Hampton middle school called "Midmester Academy."

The students work on different projects that get them out into the community.

They do everything from working with robots, to learning about fire safety by burning a dollhouse, to preparing a banquet at an area restaurant.

One class is even making tiny community libraries. The libraries will go up in different places throughout New Hampton and will be filled with free books. People can then take and leave books in the little libraries.

I asked the principal why he decided to do this for two weeks.

"We are still teaching the Iowa core standards and everything that we need to teach, but we are also focusing on making learning real and passionate for kids," he said.

The principal says this is also about problem- solving and figuring out how to create something out of nothing.

New Hampton got the idea from a school in North West, Iowa.

This is the first time New Hampton Middle school is trying the two -week program.