Special election today in La Porte City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Special election today in La Porte City

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect
LA PORTE CITY (KWWL) -

A special election is being held today to fill a seat on the city council in La Porte City.

Jasmine Gaston, Stuart Grote, and Chad Van Dyke are all on the ballot.

The winner will fill the seat left open by David Williams.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.