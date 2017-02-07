Waterloo man back on the slopes after losing part of his leg

It was a motorcycle accident about a year and a half ago that claimed part of Dubuque native and current Waterloo resident Adam Weber's leg.

Doctors amputated about eight inches above his ankle.

At the time, snowboarding, which is one of Weber's favorite activities, seemed nearly impossible.

"And I thought it would be years down the road before I'd even have the thought in my head," Weber said.

But after a short conversation with Andy Steele, Weber's certified prosthetist, he found out that it would be easier than he originally thought.

Now it takes him just about five minutes to switch out part of his prosthetic to get him ready for the slopes.

"It's quite exhilarating to know that I'm able to do it and have the confidence to do any run on the hill, I feel," Weber said.

Even with that confidence, snowboarding with a prosthetic is a whole new world for Weber.

"The first thing is just the balance. You don't have all those muscles that balance you. He's off below the knee, so he's lost the muscles around the ankle, so he's gotta learn different techniques to balance himself," said Steele.

"I have to ride a little more differently, with more precaution, but I'm still able to do it," Weber said.

Once out on the hill, it's virtually impossible to tell Weber is missing any of his leg at all.

His joy evident as he rides back to the top of the hill.

"Awesome. It's just unbelievable to go down the hill and catch the edges like I used to for the most part, and make it down the hill up right," Weber said.