Train hits semi in Delaware County

Three people walked away uninjured after a train collided with a semi-truck.

A Canadian National train crashed into a semi on Highway 13 outside of Ryan, Monday just after 2:30 p.m.

The two vehicles coming to a stop a quarter of a mile down the tracks from where the collision happened.

The driver telling KWWL, he saw the train coming and tried to stop, killing the engine in the process. The truck came to a stop on the tracks.

The driver said he was only able to get the truck started and moved enough to keep the cab from being hit.

Emergency crews worked for hours to detach the semi from the front of the train.

The load of grain from the semi covered the site where the vehicles stopped.

Once crews disconnected the cab of the semi from the trailer, the train was then able to back out, appearing to have only minor damage.

A representative from Canadian National Railway says the warning signals are working.

KWWL saw the signals in use during the clean up.

However, the Delaware Sheriff's Department said part of the investigation will include determining if the signals were working at the time of the accident.

Canadian National tells KWWL the train was headed from Cedar Rapids to Manchester.

The company has two trains that cross Highway 13 near Ryan every day.