UPDATE: Victim in the hospital after Iowa City shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at the Pheasant Ridge apartment complex in the 2600 block of Bartelt Rd. in Iowa City. Police say as they were responding, they received word that the victim was at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with a gunshot wound.

He was shot in the parking lot of the apartments. It does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the public.

Crime scene tape is up around the area, and there are multiple officers and squad cars.