Iowa State Football sign CR Kennedy Quarterback

Northern Iowa softball team is reaping the benefits of a Missouri Valley Conference regular season title. The Panthers earned four specialty awards and totaled 11 honors as the league announced its all-conference honorees. Senior Alyssa Buchanan earned MVC Pitcher of the Year after she posted a 9-1 mark to go along with an MVC-best 1.23 earned run average in league-games only. Buchanan also limited the opposition to a .174 batting average in MVC games. Buchanan pitched 80 inni...

