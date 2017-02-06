Cyclones' Carleton, Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State sophomore guard Bridget Carleton named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The award is Carleton's seventh Big 12 weekly honor, as she earned Freshman of the Week five times in 2015-16 and Player of the Week once earlier this season.

Carleton averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds on the week as ISU faced two ranked opponents. Carleton had a banner day against the Mountaineers, netting 31 points and grabbing seven boards, tying her career high in points. Carleton shot a blistering 57 percent from the field and 44.4 percent (4-of-9) from long range against the WVU defense.

On the week, she extended her streak to 42-straight free throw makes, which ranks 18th all-time in NCAA history as she knocked down 4-of-4 at the free throw line. ISU's 25-point win over WVU was its largest in series history and the program's first road win over a ranked opponent since Jan. 25, 2015 when it knocked off then-No. 8 Texas, 58-57.