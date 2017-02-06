Cyclones' Carleton, Big 12 Co-Player of the Week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cyclones' Carleton, Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa State sophomore guard Bridget Carleton named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The award is Carleton's seventh Big 12 weekly honor, as she earned Freshman of the Week five times in 2015-16 and Player of the Week once earlier this season.

Carleton averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds on the week as ISU faced two ranked opponents. Carleton had a banner day against the Mountaineers, netting 31 points and grabbing seven boards, tying her career high in points. Carleton shot a blistering 57 percent from the field and 44.4 percent (4-of-9) from long range against the WVU defense.

On the week, she extended her streak to 42-straight free throw makes, which ranks 18th all-time in NCAA history as she knocked down 4-of-4 at the free throw line. ISU's 25-point win over WVU was its largest in series history and the program's first road win over a ranked opponent since Jan. 25, 2015 when it knocked off then-No. 8 Texas, 58-57.

