Super Bowl LII to be held in Minnesota

Written by Sara Belmont
Some big news for the Midwest. Super Bowl LII will be held at the Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis next year.

It will be on February 4, 2018, right here on KWWL.

