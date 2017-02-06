Hawkeye Women lose Davis to ACL injury

Dan Gable holds a book signing for his new book "A Wrestling Life 2" at the Dan Gable Wrestling museum in his hometown of Waterloo,More >>
Dan Gable holds a book signing for his new book "A Wrestling Life 2" at the Dan Gable Wrestling museum in his hometown of Waterloo,More >>
The Sioux City Musketeers jumped to a 5-0 lead and held on to beat Waterloo 8-3 and advance to the Clark Cup Finals against the Chicago Steel.More >>
The Sioux City Musketeers jumped to a 5-0 lead and held on to beat Waterloo 8-3 and advance to the Clark Cup Finals against the Chicago Steel.More >>
The Missouri Valley Conference is extending an invitation to Valparaiso University of Indiana to join the league replacing Wichita State which left the valley for American Athletic Conference.More >>
The Missouri Valley Conference is extending an invitation to Valparaiso University of Indiana to join the league replacing Wichita State which left the valley for American Athletic Conference.More >>
The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council has voted to extend a membership invitation to Valparaiso University, according to a tweet sent out Tuesday morning.More >>
The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council has voted to extend a membership invitation to Valparaiso University, according to a tweet sent out Tuesday morning.More >>