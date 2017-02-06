Hawkeye Women lose Davis to ACL injury

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa women’s basketball sophomore guard Tania Davis will miss the remainder of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of Iowa’s Feb. 5 contest at Michigan.

Davis, a native of Flint, Michigan, has started all 23 games this season as Iowa’s point guard, averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 30.4 minutes per game.

Iowa (14-9; 5-5) returns to the court on Thursday, Feb. 9, when it hosts Michigan State at 6 p.m. (CT) in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.