Cedar Rapids package theft caught on home surveillance camera

An area family caught a man on video stealing a package from their front porch on 9th Street SW.

The rightful owner of the package says it's ironic because what was inside was actually a text book about the law, a book he had ordered for school.

Next door, a neighbor says she is worried because she often receives packages of her own.

"Being so close to home though I hope that it stays clear and nothing happens, you know so we 'll see," says Jumeka Hemphill.

Police say they arrested a so called porch pirate in December, they credit that arrest mainly to a home security camera that caught it on video in the Stoney Point area of the city.

"To be honest with you without video surveillance I think it would have been extremely difficult," says Greg Buelow, Cedar Rapids police spokesperson.

Police say there have been 11 package thefts reported throughout the city since December 1st but they believe it's a crime that is often never reported so there could have been more.

Thanks to this latest video, police are hoping someone will recognize characteristics of the man that could help lead them to an arrest.

"I have a good feeling about this usually social media is really a powerful tool as you were already telling me Kristin we already have thousands of hits on that video," says Buelow.

The video currently has nearly 3,000 views on Facebook, the home where it was recorded isn't the only one on the block to have active security cameras.

"I can pull mine up on the phone I do have a security system also," says Hemphill.

The homeowner tells KWWL this isn't the first time they have had things stolen, they have also had cars get broken into and a bike stolen from their front yard.

Thanks to the various thefts the owner is considering moving.

If you recognize the man in the video you can call Cedar Rapids police at 319-286-5491.

