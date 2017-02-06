Fifth person arrested in Cedar Rapids gun smuggling case - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fifth person arrested in Cedar Rapids gun smuggling case

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A fifth person is arrested in connection to a local gun smuggling case.  42-year-old Fadi Yassine, a Lebanese citizen, was arrested after his international flight arrived in New York City.

According to court documents, Yassine bought guns from four people who were storing them in Pizza Daddy bags in 2015, a restaurant in Cedar Rapids.

The four people, 31-year-old Bassem Herz, his wife Sarah Zeaiter, his father Ali Al Herz, and Ali's son Adam Herz were all sentenced to prison for illegally shipping the guns to Lebanon.

Yassine is also accused of talking to Bassem on Facebook while in Lebanon to decide which guns to buy, as well as allegedly giving Ali $30,000 cash for the weapons.

-----------------------------------------

Previous Storyhttp://www.kwwl.com/story/34034062/2016/12/Monday/final-person-sentenced-in-cedar-rapids-gun-smuggling-case

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.