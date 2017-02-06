Fifth person arrested in Cedar Rapids gun smuggling case

A fifth person is arrested in connection to a local gun smuggling case. 42-year-old Fadi Yassine, a Lebanese citizen, was arrested after his international flight arrived in New York City.

According to court documents, Yassine bought guns from four people who were storing them in Pizza Daddy bags in 2015, a restaurant in Cedar Rapids.

The four people, 31-year-old Bassem Herz, his wife Sarah Zeaiter, his father Ali Al Herz, and Ali's son Adam Herz were all sentenced to prison for illegally shipping the guns to Lebanon.

Yassine is also accused of talking to Bassem on Facebook while in Lebanon to decide which guns to buy, as well as allegedly giving Ali $30,000 cash for the weapons.

