No injuries after train hits grain semi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

No injuries after train hits grain semi

Posted: Updated:
DELAWARE COUNTY (KWWL) -
Emergency crews are working to separate a grain semi from a train after the two collide Monday afternoon in Delaware County.
The crash happened around 2:30 that afternoon on Hwy 13 near Ryan.
Officials on scene tell us the semi was headed north at the time of the crash. 
Currently the highway is open, but it will be closed sometime when the semi is going to be towed from the scene.
No one was hurt in the crash.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.