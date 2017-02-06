Rescued dog making speedy recovery

A big dog, rescued from the icy waters of the Cedar River, is on the mend from the frightening experience.

Fire rescue crews were called after a mastiff was spotted in the icy water in Waterloo Sunday morning.

People outside Young Arena say they saw the dog treading water for at least 10 minutes.

It took the help of a group of fishermen and their boat to be able to reach the 90 pound dog, which was pulled from the water and taken to safety by animal control.

The dog is now at the Cedar Bend Humane Society recovering well with only a small injury.

No one knows exactly how the dog ended up in the Cedar River, but she struggled for more than 10 minutes.

Today she is doing well.

The Cedar Bend Human Society is calling the her, River.

"Of course we had to name her River," said Kristy Gardner, Co-Director Cedar Bend Humane Society.

She is named after the Cedar River, the place where she almost died.

"If the gentleman in the boat wouldn't have stepped forward, there is a good chance she may not have made it...so she's a pretty lucky dog," said Gardner.

When River got to the humane society she was wet, tired and exhausted. Today, after some love and care, she's looking a lot better with only one injured paw.

"She had a pretty low body temperature, she was pretty dirty and she was covered in all kids of slime and stuff, probably from the river, but other than that she is in good physical shape from what she went through," said Gardner.

River was struggling under the First Street Bridge when two fishermen saved her.

"Hypothermia sets in pretty fast and so does exhaustion," said Gardner. "We were told she was doing a lot of struggling against the current and we don't really know how long she was in there. I would say she was probably saved pretty much in the nick of time from the condition she was in once she was pulled out, I think she was completely totally exhausted."

The owner's have three days to claim their dog, if not River will be put up for adoption.

Cedar Bend says they've received over eight applications to adopt River. One applicant is the fisherman who saved her.

Cedar Bend Humane Society says River did not have any identification on her, making it hard to find her owners.

