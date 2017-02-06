Armed robbery reported in small community of Amana - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Armed robbery reported in small community of Amana

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
AMANA (KWWL) -

A man is accused of robbing a convenience store using a knife in a small eastern Iowa community.  It happened at the Casey's in Amana Sunday night around 7:40.

Deputies say a man wearing a black ski mask, green Hollister jacket and blue jeans demanded money from the cashier.  He's described  as a younger, white man, 5'8" and a skinny build.  

The clerk was not injured.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.