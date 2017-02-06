Iowa City man arrested in connection to two robberies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City man arrested in connection to two robberies

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

An arrest is made in connection to two separate robberies in Iowa City.  30-year-old Daniel Crum is facing charges. 

The first robbery happened Jan 24 near Benton St. and Giblin Dr.  The victim says she gave Crum a ride when he apparently threatened her and took money.

The second happened a few days later on Jan. 28 in the 10 block of South Dubuque St.  The victim says he was taking money out of the ATM when Crum allegedly grabbed his wrist and ordered him to take more cash out.

Nobody was hurt in either robbery.  

