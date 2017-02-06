Cedar Falls man arrested at protest

A Cedar Falls man finds himself in jail after acting up at a protest in Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls Police say Peter Joseph Foxhoven, 29 of Cedar Falls was arrested Sunday after he attempted to take protester's signs.

Police say Foxhoven ran across Main Street and attempted to take another protester's sign. They pushed him away, but he went back a second time, trying to take the signs again.

Police arrested the man for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Foxhoven was booked at the Black Hawk County Jail and was released Sunday night.