Dance Marathon raises nearly $2.6M for children's hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Marathon dancers have raised nearly $2.6 million for the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports (http://icp-c.com/2kEAcvI ) that the record topped the previous record of more than $2.4 million raised last year.

More than 2,300 dancers packed into the main lobby of the Iowa Memorial Union at the university campus in Iowa City. From 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday, they gave up sleep, caffeine and the luxury of sitting down for 24 hours straight.

A Dance Marathon news release says each dancer raised at least $500 to participate. The money supports pediatric cancer patients at the hospital.

