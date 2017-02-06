Prosecutor ousted for sex harassment appeals judge's ruling

KEOSAUQUA, Iowa (AP) - A former Van Buren county attorney has appealed a judge's decision to remove him from office.

Abraham Watkins was ousted last month after Judge James Drew ruled that Watkins had violated rules that bar Iowa attorneys from committing sexual harassment as part of their practices. Watkins was accused of commenting on female employees' breasts, making other sexual comments and dressing inappropriately in the office. The Van Buren County Board of Supervisors had filed misconduct charges against Watkins, who was elected county attorney in November 2014.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2kFlJjl ) that the Iowa Supreme Court could decide to hear the case itself or pass it to the Court of Appeals, a process that could take several months.

Former assistant county attorney Virginia Barchman was appointed county attorney on Jan. 16.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.