Woman convicted of child endangerment in little boy's death

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) - A 32-year-old woman has been found guilty of child endangerment resulting in the death of a 3-year-old Iowa boy.

The Ottumwa Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2jUTgBp ) that Judge Daniel Wilson announced the ruling Friday in an Ottumwa courtroom, saying 32-year-old Kashenna Tucker was guilty of child endangerment but not murder. She'd been charged with both following the Jan. 21, 2014, death of Wysdom Evans. Investigators say Tucker was a guardian for the child at the time of his death.

Defense lawyers argued that the boy died of injuries from a fall down concrete steps in Ottumwa three days before his death. But prosecutors insisted the injuries were not consistent with a fall. Medical experts differed in their opinions.

Her sentencing is set for April 17.

Information from: The Ottumwa Courier, http://www.ottumwacourier.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.