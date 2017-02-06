UPDATE: Rescued dog's condition - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Rescued dog's condition

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
A bullmastiff rescued from the Cedar River Sunday is making a quick recovery.

The 90 pound dog was seen treading water under the First Street Bride after 9 Sunday morning.

Fishermen who rescued the dog say she was exhausted when the pull her into the boat.

 Animal control took the dog to Cedar Bend Humane Society.

The humane society warmed the dog up , gave her a bath and started her on antibiotics.

The only injury the dog has is on her left paw where one of her claws was broken.

The humane society says the dog is a little timid and scared, but is in good condition.

They say owners have 72 hours to claim her, if not she will be put up for adoption.

