University of Iowa raises nearly $2 billion through record fundraising campaign

The University of Iowa has announced the most successful fundraising campaign in the school's 170-year history, pulling in $1.975 billion through the "For Iowa. Forever More: The Campaign for the University of Iowa" fundraiser.

A release outlining the campaign from the University of Iowa Foundation says more than 272,000 UI alumni and other donors gave money, which will go towards scholarship funds, research, forming new faculty chairs, Hawkeye athletics and more construction on the university's campus.

The foundation says donations came in from all 99 Iowa counties, each of the United States' 50 states and 76 countries around the world. The campaign also surpassed its $1.7 billion goal.