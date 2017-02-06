One person critically injured after car accident in Bremer Count - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One person critically injured after car accident in Bremer County

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
On Saturday, February 4th, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car accident at the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 3. Andrew Corwin, of Greene, was driving southbound on an off ramp on Highway 218 when he failed to yield to a stop sign. He was hit by a car driven by Ashley Ross, of Clarksville. 

Corwin was airlifted to Covenant Medical Center. He's in critical condition. Ross was minorly injured. 

Waverly Ambulance, Fire Department, and Aircare all assisted with the accident. 

The accident investigation is ongoing. 

