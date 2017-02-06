ISU's Deonte Burton named Big 12 Player of the Week

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

A big game over a big opponent helped Deonte Burton earn the honor of Big 12 Player of the Week.

The Iowa State senior guard scored 29 points against the Kansas Jayhawks, adding eight rebounds and six steals.

The Cyclones win was the first at Kansas since 2005.

Burton went 7 of 9 from behind the 3-point line to help end the Jayhawks' 51-game win streak at home.

Burton joins Monte Morris and Nazareth Mitrou-Long as Cyclone winners of this award.