SPECIAL REPORT: Leighton Strong

7-year-old Leighton Pullin didn't look both ways. He was hit by a pickup truck in Waterloo, back in October.

Spending weeks in a coma and months in the hospital, doctors prepared his family for the worst. Amazingly, Leighton coughed and from there, his recovery has been nothing short of a miracle.

Over the past 3 months, he has put in a lot of hard work at Covenant Hospital's Rehab Center. Now, he is talking again, even standing with some help.

KWWL's Lauren Moss has been following Leighton's story since the moment it broke and she has more on what it means to be Leighton Strong, coming up tonight at 10 p.m.