Airmen from Des Moines-based unit return from Kuwait mission

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa National Guard says 13 airmen have returned from a six-month deployment in Kuwait.

The 13 members of the Air National Guard's 132nd Security Forces Squadron arrived Sunday. They're based at the Des Moines Air National Guard Base.

The Iowa Guard spokesman, Col. Gregory Hapgood, said Monday the 13 were on a mission at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base in Kuwait as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, which is aimed at countering actions by the Islamic State group. Hapgood says the airmen provided air base defense, performed flight line security and conducted law enforcement operations.

