Fire officials investigating intentional fire in Dubuque

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A fire that left multiple people displaced overnight was set intentionally according to investigators.

The fire happened Sunday just before 4 p.m. on the 2600 block of Owen Court in Dubuque.

Fire Chief Rick Stienes says it started in the public stairway. 

The building suffered mostly smoke damage, but it was minor. 

No one was injured from the fire, however one person had a prior leg injury so crews took her out through the window.

Those displaced will be allowed back to their homes tonight.

Fire marshals will be conducting interviews about the fire today. 

