White-Out Event to Honor Former Hawkeye Great

The Hawkeyes are known for the black and gold, but fans are being asked to join a sea of white in an upcoming game to honor a former player.

Special shirts have been designed to show support for Kenny Arnold, a member of Iowa's 1980 Final Four team, who's spent the last 30 years fighting health issues, including a brain tumor and several strokes.

"At the time of his initial diagnosis, the doctors gave him a 10 percent chance of surviving. Well, that was almost 32 years ago and Kenny keeps fighting. All of his former teammates, friends and fans are so inspired by how he has lived his life, we want to do something really special to honor Kenny and help motivate people out there who are facing similar battles," said former Iowa teammate Mike 'Tree' Henry.

There is a grassroots effort to take an upcoming “White Out” game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and use it to honor Arnold. On Saturday, February 18, Iowa plays Illinois in Iowa City with a 1 p.m. tipoff. The goal is for as many fans as possible to be wearing special shirts, designed to honor Arnold, at the game.

The Kenny Arnold shirts, which include a "Teammates For Life" logo and Arnold’s number 30, are available for sale for $30 apiece at several locations: Hawkeye Fan Shop at 1525 2nd Street in Coralville, Hawkeye Fan Shop at 201 S. Clinton Street in Iowa City, Black and Gold at 1000 25th Ave in Coralville, Black and Gold at 102 E. Kimberly Rd in Davenport and 3 locations in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on the Main Concourse.

Before the game on February 18, several of Arnold’s former teammates will be available on the main concourse at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to sign autographs and visit with fans from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Former Hawkeyes Ronnie Lester, Vince Brookins, Mike “Tree” Henry, Bobby Hansen, Mark Gannon, Steve Waite and Waymond King will be there to help make it a special day for Hawkeye fans, young and old alike. The current Hawkeyes will be wearing the Kenny Arnold shirts during warm-ups to pay tribute to Arnold and how he has battled cancer with tremendous courage and grace.

"Kenny isn’t able to travel due to his health issues, but we know that Hawkeye fans will bring his spirit to the arena that day," says Brookins.

After the game that day, Arnold’s former teammates will be hosting a “Meet and Greet” at The University Club on Melrose Avenue in Iowa City from 4 to 8 p.m. This event will be a fundraiser for the Kenny Arnold Fund and is open to the public. A suggested donation at the door will be $10 for individuals or $20 for a family. This “Meet & Greet” will be a unique opportunity for fans to mingle with the former Hawks. There will be a photo station where fans can get a picture taken and have it autographed on the spot and there will be items available for auction.