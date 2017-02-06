Iowa gas prices down 1.9 cents a gallon in last week

It's a trend drivers aren't complaining about: gas prices in Iowa have fallen for another week to an average of $2.32 a gallon.



GasBuddy reports prices in Iowa fell 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week. The national average fell 0.7 cents per gallon to $2.26 a gallon.



Prices Sunday were 62.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 6.5 cents per gallon lower than one month ago. GasBuddy says the national average has decreased 10.9 cents in the past month.



According to GasBuddy, prices in and around Iowa are reporting as follows:





Quad Cities- $2.21/g, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.28/g.

Des Moines- $2.49/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.51/g.

Omaha- $2.34/g, down 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.35/g.

