Train cars go off the tracks in Nebraska

BELDEN, Neb. (AP) -- Several rail cars have spilled corn into a field from a train derailment in northeast Nebraska's Cedar County.

The accident was reported a little after 10 p.m. Saturday, near U.S. Highway 20 about a mile from Belden.

A BNSF spokesman says the train had 114 units but only nine of them derailed. No injuries have been reported.

