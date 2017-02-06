Deja Vu in Dubuque County: 2 derailments in 2 years - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Deja Vu in Dubuque County: 2 derailments in 2 years

DUBUQUE COUNTY (KWWL) -

Sunday's train derailment in Dubuque County comes almost two years to the day of another incident on the tracks.

A Canadian Pacific train went off the tracks north of Dubuque on February 4, 2015. That train was carrying ethanol. A few cars caught fire, other cars went into the Mississippi River.

Yesterday, a CP train went off the tracks south of Dubuque. There were 26 empty cars that derailed.  No one was hurt, but some cars came very close to nearby homes.

The tracks reopened this morning.

CP says both derailments happened on their route between La Crescent, Minnesota and Davenport.

