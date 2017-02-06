Meteor spotted in the sky overnight - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Meteor spotted in the sky overnight

If you were up after 1:00 this morning, you might have come across an unforgettable sight in the sky.

A bright meteor was seen by people in Waterloo to Des Moines to Milwaukee to Illinois.

