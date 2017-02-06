Queen Elizabeth II Marks 65 Years on Britain’s Throne - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Queen Elizabeth II Marks 65 Years on Britain’s Throne

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

Princess Elizabeth was never meant to become queen, let alone the longest-serving monarch in the storied history of British royalty.

Her father, in fact, was never meant to become king.

But on Monday, after nearly a lifetime of service to country and crown, Elizabeth II will commemorate her 65th anniversary as queen. She will become the only British monarch ever to celebrate her Sapphire Jubilee, NBC News reported.

It is a role that most Britons — whether royalist or republican — would agree that she has fulfilled with caution, dignity and an unending sense of duty.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.