Georgia sheriff's deputy dies after inhaling liquid nitrogen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) -- Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in east Georgia has died after inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save a worker at a company in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that Sgt. Greg Meagher died Sunday after inhaling a chemical substance.

Augusta Fire Department spokeswoman Dee Griffin tells The Augusta Chronicle the substance was liquid nitrogen.

