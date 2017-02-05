New England completes greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots erased a 25 point deficit and completed the rally to knock off Atlanta 34-28 in a historic Super Bowl comeback.

Atlanta took a 28-3 edged early in the third quarter on Tevin Coleman's six yard touchdown reception from Matt Ryan. New England, however, responded scoring 31 unanswered points in less than 22 minutes for the win.

James White's touchdown in the final minute pulled the Patriots within two. Brady then hit Danny Amendola for the two point conversion, completing the comeback and sending the game in to overtime.

Brady then directed the Patriots down the field on a 75 yard drive on the opening possession of overtime. White's two yard plunge in to the endzone sealed another New England championship.

Brady finished the game throwing for a record 466 yards along with a pair of touchdown passes.