Fire damages Waukee home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire damages Waukee home

Posted: Updated:
WAUKEE (KWWL) -

Firefighters believe a Waukee home likely caught fire Sunday morning because of a grill.

Firefighters were called to 805 SE Harper Drive around 10:30 a.m.

People who lived nearby were asked to evacuate at first, because the fire was so intense.

Investigators say the fire quickly spread to the top of the home.

At least $30,000 in damage was reported to the home.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.