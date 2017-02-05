Iowa women drop late lead, fall 72-70 at Michigan

Nicole Munger's lay-up in the final 30 seconds made the difference as the Michigan women topped Iowa 72-70 on Sunday afternoon.

Iowa held the lead for nearly 34 straight minutes before a bucket from the Wolverines' Katelynn Flaherty gave Michigan a 69-68 lead with 47 seconds remaining. Alexa Kastanek scored 12 seconds later to put the Hawkeyes back on top, but with 20 seconds left Munger put the Wolverines up for good 71-70

Megan Gustafson led the way for Iowa with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The performance marked the 21st double-double of her career. Kysre Gondrezick led Michigan with 23 points in the win.