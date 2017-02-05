UNI women fall at Southern Illinois 64-59

The Sioux City Musketeers jumped to a 5-0 lead and held on to beat Waterloo 8-3 and advance to the Clark Cup Finals against the Chicago Steel.More >>
The Missouri Valley Conference is extending an invitation to Valparaiso University of Indiana to join the league replacing Wichita State which left the valley for American Athletic Conference.More >>
The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council has voted to extend a membership invitation to Valparaiso University, according to a tweet sent out Tuesday morning.More >>
The University of Iowa baseball program will honor the 45th anniversary of the 1972 College World Series team prior to Friday's series opener against Ohio State.More >>
Kennedy Bailey has been named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, her first honor for the 2017 season. Sammey Bunch has been named MVC Newcomer of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday.More >>
