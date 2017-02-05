UNI women fall at Southern Illinois 64-59 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI women fall at Southern Illinois 64-59

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KWWL) -

The Northern Iowa women's basketball team dropped just their second Missouri Valley contest of the season falling at Southern Illinois 64-59. The Panthers dropped to 16-6 overall and 9-2 in MVC play.

Southern Illinois clawed back from a 15 point second quarter deficit and ended the game on an 8-0 run to steal the victory from UNI.

Madison Weekly led the UNI effort with 19 points, while Ellie Herzberg chipped in another 18. Kylie Giebelhausen scored 17 for the Salukis who shot nearly 60 percent from the field in the second half.

