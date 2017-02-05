Protesters gather in Cedar Falls

Hundreds of people flooded Fifth Street in Cedar Falls, protesting recent executive orders by President Trump.

Several people joined the protest to say President Trump's executive orders are wrong.

People held signs regarding immigrants, refugees and the wall.

While others protested the protest.

A few counter protesters held President Trump signs on the other side of the street.

Some protesters say they hope they can inspire change.

"I hope something changes, something changes fast," said Jessica Jansen, Cedar Falls. "This is awful that there's so much hate in our world, especially in the last few weeks so hopefully something changes soon."

Police officers blocked off parts of Main Street during the protest.