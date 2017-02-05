Third ranked Iowa wrestlers roll past Minnesota

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The third ranked Iowa wrestling team rattled off their 21st straight road Big Ten dual win with an impressive 27-11 take down of number 13 Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes won seven of ten matches and held a 23-9 edge in take downs in the match. Five of the seven wins came with bonus points, the biggest occured at 125 pounds. Top ranked Thomas Gilman trailed number six Ethan Lizak 10-8 in the third period, but put Lizak on his back for the fall with one minute remaining in the match.

The win marked the third straight for the Hawkeyes over the Gophers.

#3 Iowa 27, #13 Minnesota 11

149 -- #4 Brandon Sorensen (IA) major dec. Brandon Kingsley (M), 13-2; 4-0

157 -- #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) major dec. #9 Jake Short (M), 13-5; 8-0

165 -- Joey Gunther (IA) dec. 15 Nick Wanzek (M), 5-2; 11-0

174 -- #11 Alex Meyer (IA) major dec. Chris Pfarr (M), 10-1; 15-0

184 -- #5 Sammy Brooks (IA) major dec. Bobby Steveson (M), 10-2; 19-0

197 -- #2 Brett Pfarr (M) tech. fall Mitch Bowman (IA), 19-4; 19-5

285 -- #8 Michael Kroells (M) dec. Steven Holloway (IA), 7-0; 19-8

125 -- #1 Thomas Gilman (IA) pinned #6 Ethan Lizak (M), 5:58; 24-8*

133 -- #4 Cory Clark (IA) dec. #17 Mitch McKee (M), 10-3; 27-8

141 -- #12 Tommy Thorn (M) dec. #17 Topher Carton, 3-2; 27-11

*Iowa deducted one team point for control of mat

Team Records:

Iowa: 10-2, 6-1

Minnesota: 6-4, 5-3