18th ranked Panther wrestlers fall to number 15 Oklahoma 27-13

The UNI wrestlers suffered their third loss of the season falling 27-13 against 15th ranked Oklahoma.

The UNI wrestlers suffered their third loss of the season falling 27-13 against 15th ranked Oklahoma.

After dropping a major decision in their opening match, UNI responded as 10th ranked 133 pounder Josh Alber picked up a 7-0 win over Trae Blackwell for the Panthers first win.

Oklahoma countered with four straight victories, the biggest coming when 18th ranked Yoanse Mejias pinned number 10 Bryce Steiert two minutes in to their 165 pound match. UNI struck back with three straight wins at 174, 184, and 197, but the damage was too much to overcome as the Panthers fell for the first time in five matches.

FINAL RESULTS: #15 Oklahoma 27, #18 UNI 13

125 – #21 Christian Moody (OU) maj. dec. Jay Schwarm (UNI), 13-4

133 – No. 10 Josh Alber (UNI) dec. Trae Blackwell (OU), 7-0

141 – No. 25 Mike Longo (OU) tech fall Jake Hodges (UNI), 15-0 (6:12)

149 – No. 13 Davion Jeffries (OU) dec. No. 8 Max Thomsen (UNI), 7-2

157 – Clark Glass (OU) dec. Paden Moore (UNI), 3-0

165 – No. 18 Yoanse Mejias (OU) pinned No. 10 Bryce Steiert (UNI), 2:03

174 – No. 10 Taylor Lujan (UNI) maj. dec. DaWaylon Barnes (OU), 17-7

184 – No. 14 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. Matt Reed (OU), 10-3

197 – Jacob Holschlag (UNI) dec. Brad Johnson (OU), 9-5

285 – No. 20 Ross Larson (OU) wins by forfeit