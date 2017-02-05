Fishermen: She wouldn't have made it much longer

A dog nearly drowns Sunday morning in the Cedar River, but two fishermen come to the rescue, saving the dog.

The mastiff was struggling in the river in downtown Waterloo.

Two fishermen were able to pull her from the chilly water when search and rescue crews couldn't get any closer to help.

Dozens of people gathered outside of Young Arena after 9 Sunday morning, helplessly watching the dog struggle for at least 10 minutes.

That's when fishermen Jason and Chad Conkling jumped into action.

"We seen a dog swimming in the water and then when we got up to it, I went to grab it and it went under so we had to come back around and then the second time I got her," said Chad, Waterloo.

The brothers pulled her into their boat.

"We were rubbing on her, put a jacket on her and started rubbing on her trying to get her blood flowing," said Jason, Waterloo.

The brothers say when they saw the dog she was barely moving and when they looked into her eyes it was as though she was saying thank you and that she was ready to be rescued.

"She was barely moving, she was barely bobbing, when she went down so easy that just means she doesn't have much energy left," said Jason.

The dog was exhausted and struggling to survive in the freezing Cedar River.

"She was cold and distressed," said Jason. "She wouldn't have made it much longer it didn't look like, she started getting hypothermia."

The pair is wondering how the dog got there.

"Where was the owner at? Was the dog walking? Was it chasing geese? Was it that she didn't have a home?" said Jason.

The brothers are frustrated the owner wasn't around.

"Watch your dog, don't let it get in the water somewhere it almost dies," said Chad.

Saying they were happy to help.

"We would do it no matter what, it doesn't matter," said Jason.

The dog was taken by animal control and at last check she is still at the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Crews on scene say the dog appears to be alright.

