Bohannon's 15, Cook's 13 help Iowa top Nebraska 81-70

Jordan Bohannon scored 15 points, Tyler Cook added 13 and Iowa held on for an 81-70 win over Nebraska on Sunday.

Brady Ellingson scored 11 points and hit a late 3-pointer to help the Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-5 Big Ten) secure their third straight win and avenge a double-overtime loss at Nebraska last month. Bohannon hit four 3-pointers and has a freshman school-record 54 on the season.

Peter Jok, the Big Ten's leading scorer, scored 12 points in his return to the lineup after missing Iowa's last two games with back issues. Jok played 30 minutes and shot 2 of 7 from the field.

Jack McVeigh scored 16 points to lead Nebraska (10-13, 4-7), which outrebounded Iowa but made only 3 of 19 3-pointers. Tai Webster had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. The senior became the 28th player in Nebraska history to reach the 1,000-point mark.

Referee Tom Eades suffered an undisclosed injury with 12 minutes left in the second half and did not return. The rest of the game was officiated by two referees.

