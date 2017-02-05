Brady's mom attends first game of the year

Earlier this week, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady acknowledged his mother, Galynn, had yet to attend a game this year.

Per Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com, she's been dealing with "health issues" for the past 18 months.

"She's been doing much better recently, but her illness has been a major source of concern for the family," Curran wrote.

That was part of why Brady got so emotional when he talked about his father at Super Bowl Opening Night:

On Saturday, Brady posted a picture of himself and his father sandwiching his mom with a kiss on the NRG Stadium field. She's at the Super Bowl.

"It's been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons," Brady said Tuesday, per Curran. "It'll just be nice having everyone here watching us this weekend. That's my mom and dad. They've been so supportive my entire life, it's nice to be able to show them...to try to make them proud."