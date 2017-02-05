Fishermen rescue dog drowning in Cedar River

A dog was drowning in the Cedar River Sunday morning.

Waterloo rescue crews were called to the First Street bridge for a water rescue around 9:30 a.m.

Crews were unable to get their rescue boat into the Cedar River because of ice.

Waterloo Fire Rescue organizers say they asked the fishermen who were already in the water to try and get the dog.

It took a few tries to scoop the large dog from the water, but the men were successful.

People outside Young Arena say they watched the dog tread water for more than10 minutes.

Rescue crews say, she wouldn't have lasted much longer.

The dog was taken by animal control.