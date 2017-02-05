Broadway Star from 'Hamilton' coming to the University of Iowa

One of the stars from Broadway's hip-hop musical "Hamilton" will be making a stop at the University of Iowa in March.

Leslie Odom Jr. , who won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, is a part of the University of Iowa's Lecture Committee series for the spring semester. The Broadway star is slated to speak at 7:30 p.m. March 27 at Hancher, according to the Lecture Committee's website.

Odom, Jr. originated the role of “Burr” in a sold-out run at The Public Theater in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical.

Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in Rent, before heading to Carnegie Mellon University’s prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.

Additional theatre credits include Leap of Faith on Broadway, for which he won the 2012 Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Dancer on Broadway and was nominated for a Drama League Award; the 2014 musical Venice, which also played at The Public Theater; and the Encores! Off-Center production of Tick, Tick... Boom! which was his first time working with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On the small screen, Odom, Jr. is best-known for his portrayal of “Sam Strickland” in the NBC musical series “Smash,” and his recurring role as “Reverend Curtis Scott” on “Law & Order: SVU.” He’s also appeared in episodes of “Gotham,” “Person of Interest,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “House of Lies,” “Vanished” and “CSI: Miami.” On the big screen he starred in the 2012 film Red Tails opposite Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding, Jr. and David Oyelowo.

As a recording artist, his self-titled debut album was part-funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign which raised $40,971. The album was released in 2014 by Borderlight Entertainment, Inc.

Odom, Jr. was raised in Philadelphia, and currently resides in New York City.

According to the website, tickets are free.