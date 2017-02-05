UPDATE: Dubuque City council takes steps towards banning plastic bags

UPDATE: The city council voted to start working on a draft that would ban the use of plastic bags. The city sees it as an opportunity to help the environment by not having non-biodegradable bags.

DUBUQUE -- An analysis by Dubuque city workers says a surcharge on plastic shopping bags would be complicated to implement and could expose the city to lawsuits if not done properly.

The Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2k7AIim ) that a memo from Cori Burbach, the city's sustainable community coordinator, says charging shoppers a fee for plastic bags would require a substantial amount of staff time and resources to oversee.

The goal of a fee would be to reduce the use of plastic bags, which tend to be non-biodegradable and clog landfills and harm wildlife.

The Dubuque City Council will consider the fee proposal Monday during a meeting at the Historic Federal Building.

Communities around the U.S. have taken similar measures to ban or charge a fee for plastic shopping bags.

