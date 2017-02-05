UPDATE: Dubuque City council takes steps towards banning plastic - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Dubuque City council takes steps towards banning plastic bags

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

UPDATE:  The city council voted to start working on a draft that would ban the use of plastic bags.  The city sees it as an opportunity to help the environment by not having non-biodegradable bags.

Previous Story -----------------------

DUBUQUE -- An analysis by Dubuque city workers says a surcharge on plastic shopping bags would be complicated to implement and could expose the city to lawsuits if not done properly.
   The Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2k7AIim ) that a memo from Cori Burbach, the city's sustainable community coordinator, says charging shoppers a fee for plastic bags would require a substantial amount of staff time and resources to oversee.
   The goal of a fee would be to reduce the use of plastic bags, which tend to be non-biodegradable and clog landfills and harm wildlife.
   The Dubuque City Council will consider the fee proposal Monday during a meeting at the Historic Federal Building.
   Communities around the U.S. have taken similar measures to ban or charge a fee for plastic shopping bags.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.